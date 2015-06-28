LHP Matt Boyd allowed nine hits, no walks and four runs in 6 2/3 innings in his major-league debut Saturday, a 4-0 loss to the Texas Rangers. He allowed three home runs and struck out seven, which both equaled club records for Blue Jays pitchers making their debuts as starters. Asked if Boyd earned another start, manager John Gibbons said, “I don’t see why not.” Boyd was a grinding hockey forward in the U.S. Developmental Program. The Mercer Island, Wash., native opted for baseball full time as sophomore in high school rather than leave home to play junior hockey. The Blue Jays drafted him in the sixth round in 2013 from Oregon State.

OF Kevin Pillar had one of the three Blue Jays hits in a 4-0 loss to the Texas Rangers on Saturday to extend his career-best hitting streak to 11 games. He is batting .436 (17-for-39) during the streak and has hit safely in 19 of his 23 games in June. In June, Pillar is hitting .384 (33-for-86) with four home runs and 18 RBIs.

RHP Aaron Sanchez (right lat strain) will have a bullpen session Wednesday in Dunedin, Fla., and then again Saturday. He will be re-evaluated before embarking on a minor-league rehabilitation assignment. He has not pitched since June 5. “I didn’t think he was going to take this long, but it’s not my arm either,” manager John Gibbons said Saturday. “He’s got to build up a few innings, so I’ve got to believe at least two (rehab starts). He’ll be pitching there during the (All-Star) break. We may run him for two innings that first go-around.”