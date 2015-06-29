OF Kevin Pillar was 0-for-3 Sunday in a 3-2 win over the Texas Rangers to end a career-best 11-game hitting streak. He batted .436 (17-for-39) on the 11-game streak. He has hit safely in 19 of his 24 games in June and is batting .371 (33-for-89) for the month with four home runs and 18 RBIs.

3B Josh Donaldson hit his first home run since June 10, and his 18th of the season, on a full count in the fourth inning Sunday for the Blue Jays’ first hit of a game they went on to win 3-2. “Josh, I can’t say he’s been struggling because he’s been barreling just about everything it seems like but he’s been hitting a lot of atom balls,” manager John Gibbons said. “You look at that first hit and it plated a run, that’s a huge thing right there.” In the 14 homerless games between June 10 and Sunday, Donaldson hit .224/.276/.589 with three runs batted in.

RHP Roberto Osuna earned his second career save Sunday by going 1 1/3 innings to finish off a 3-2 win over the Texas Rangers. His went two innings to earn his first career save against the Tampa Bay Rays last Monday when he had five strikeouts. Manager John Gibbons feels that Osuna is capable producing saves of more than one inning. “No doubt in my mind he can do it and be really good at it,” he said.

RHP Drew Hutchison struck out eight and allowed one unearned run to extending his winning streak to a career-best five straight decisions over his past seven starts. The unearned run in the sixth snapped a string of 14 runless innings at home. Over his past four starts at home, he has allowed one earned run in 26 2/3 innings. “I had a good changeup today,” he said Sunday. “I thought I located the ball well. The bullpen came in and did a good job.”

LHP Johan Santana, who won the American League Cy Young Award with the Minnesota Twins in 2004 and 2006, has abandoned his comeback attempt with the Blue Jays. The 36-year-old has not pitched in the majors since 2012.General manager Alex Anthopoulos said the main reason for Santana’s decision was a toe infection and that he plans to pitch in winter baseball. He signed a minor league deal with the Blue Jays in February but never appeared in a game at any level.

RHP R.A. Dickey will make his 16th start of the season Monday in the opener of a four-game series against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre. Dickey has the worst run support on the staff, getting only 4.3 runs per start. He allowed eight hits and three runs Tuesday in a 4-3 loss at Tampa Bay. He is 1-2 with a 3.09 ERA in five June starts. He is 6-5 with a 4.45 ERA in 19 career games, including 13 starts, against the Red Sox.