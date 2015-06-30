CF Kevin Pillar went 1-for-3 with a double Monday in the Blue Jays’ 3-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox. He has at least one hit in 15 of his past 17 games and is batting .362 (38-for-105) in his past 29 games. He picked up his seventh assist Monday, catching OF Alejandro De Aza trying for a double in the sixth.

RHP Roberto Osuna has pitched two and 1 1/3 innings June 22 and Sunday, respectively, in his first two career saves. The 20-year-old became the youngest major league pitcher with multiple saves of four or more outs in one season since RHP Victor Cruz of the Blue Jays, who also was 20, in 1978. Osuna also is the first Blue Jays pitcher to have two saves of more than one inning in a season since RHP Casey Janssen in 2012.

2B Devon Travis went 2-for-3 Monday and has hit in three of four games that he has played since his return from the disabled list Friday. He is batting .308 (4-for-13) since rejoining the roster.

RF Jose Bautista went 0-for-4 Monday in the Blue Jays’ 3-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox and is hitless in his past six games (0-for-20) with five walks. Manager John Gibbons feels Bautista has hit some “at ‘em” balls during the drought. Bautista hit a flyout in the sixth inning Monday that went to the warning track and, at first, appeared to have a shot to be a game-tying homer. “In this ballpark, you always think it has a chance,” Gibbons said. “I don’t think he necessarily got all of it, but I thought he got enough. Jose hit his to the deepest part of the park.”

RHP R.A. Dickey allowed six hits, three walks and three runs in six innings Monday in a 3-1 loss to the Red Sox. His record dropped to 3-8 with a 4.85 ERA. The knuckleballer has received little run support, an average of 4.1 runs in his 16 starts, which is worst on the staff. Part of his problem is that he has matched up against pitchers who are throwing well, such as Boston RHP Clay Buchholz on Monday. “I‘m kind of in a stretch where I‘m pitching just good enough to lose,” Dickey said. “I feel like I‘m capable of more from a results standpoint, but at the same time, I feel good about where my pitch is, it’s moving and guys are really getting pieces of it.”

RHP Marco Estrada enters his start Tuesday against the Red Sox coming off two superb starts. He lost a no-hitter in the eighth inning June 19 and finished with a one-hitter in seven-plus inning but got the win as the Blue Jays held on to beat the Orioles 5-4. He lost a perfect game on an infield hit with one out in the eighth Wednesday against the Rays and finished with a two-hitter and 10 strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings but did not factor in the decision as Toronto won 1-0 in 12 innings. He is 4-0 with a 2.94 ERA in five June starts. Estrada is 2-1 with a 4.58 ERA in four career games (two starts) against Boston. He is 2-0 with a 5.63 ERA in two outings (one start) against the Red Sox this season, both at Fenway Park. This will be his 17th appearance, and 11th start, of the season.