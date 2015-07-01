RF Jose Bautista went his seventh straight game without a hit Tuesday when he was 0-for-3 with a walk in the Jays’ 4-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox. It is the first time he has gone seven games in a row without a hit since June 2010. He is in an 0-for-24 drought. In the seven-game hitless streak, he has six walks, four strikeouts and three runs, and the club is 3-4.

LHP Mark Buehrle starts Wednesday afternoon when the Blue Jays meet the Red Sox in the third game of a four-game series. Over his past six starts, he is 3-0 with a 2.20 ERA, allowing 35 hits and six walks in 45 innings. He is 10-10 with a 4.34 ERA in 27 career games (26 starts) against the Red Sox. This will be his first start against Boston this season.

SS Jose Reyes hit his fourth homer of the season in the seventh inning with one on against LHP Tommy Layne on Tuesday in the Jays’ 4-3 loss to the Red Sox. It was Reyes’ first homer batting right-handed since July 8, 2014, on the road against the Angels. After a strong start at the plate when he came off the disabled list May 25, Reyes struggled. From June 12 to Monday, he batted .194/.247/.292 with one homer and eight RBIs, nine strikeouts, five walks and one stolen base in two attempts. The 2-for-4 effort Tuesday makes him .211 (16-for-76) with two homers and 10 RBIs in his past 18 games. Manager John Gibbons felt that Reyes was hitting the ball hard with no results.

RHP Marco Estrada had a four-game win streak stopped Tuesday in a 4-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox. He allowed three hits -- including two home runs -- four walks and four runs (two earned) in 2 1/3 innings while losing for the first time since May 22. It matched the shortest start of his career, which was Sept. 12, 2009, at Seattle. In his previous two starts, when he held opponents hitless into the eighth inning, he had a dynamic changeup. “That’s the one pitch (changeup) that obviously I need, and when I don’t have it, it’s tough,” Estrada said. “Normally I go to something else like my curveball, but I didn’t throw those for strikes. I threw some decent cutters, and that’s about it.”

The Blue Jays activated INF Steve Tolleson (left groin) from the disabled list and designated him for assignment.