LHP Matt Boyd will make his second major league start Thursday in the finale of a four-game series against the Red Sox at Rogers Centre. He made his major league debut Saturday against the Rangers, taking a 4-0 loss. He allowed nine hits, including three home runs, and four runs in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out seven. He was 6-1 with a 1.10 ERA in 12 starts at Double-A New Hampshire before going to Triple-A Buffalo, where he was 1-1 with the 2.25 ERA in two starts before being called up to take the place of demoted RHP Scott Copeland.

1B Justin Smoak hit home runs from each side of the plate to drive in three runs Wednesday. It was his third career multi-homer game and the second in which he homered from each side of the plate. He is the sixth Blue Jays player to homer from both sides of the plate in one game. LF Melky Cabrera was the most recent to do it for the Blue Jays -- July 28, 2014, at Boston. 2B Roberto Alomar homered from each side of the plate in a game twice for Toronto. Smoak tied his career high with three hits in the game and has earned more playing time, according to manager John Gibbons.

RF Jose Bautista snapped a seven-game hitless streak and an 0-for-25 drought Wednesday when he hit a two-run homer in the second inning of the Jays’ 11-2 win over the Red Sox. Bautista went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly and three RBIs. He also had a seven-game hitless streak in June 2010. His worst stretch without a hit is 27 at-bats. “I didn’t realize the numbers until it was over,” manager John Gibbons said. “His swing was good, he was hitting a lot of balls hard and was just coming up empty. You knew it was going to happen in a big way, and it did today.”

LHP Mark Buehrle allowed four hits and one run in seven innings Wednesday in the Jays’ 11-2 win over the Red Sox. He struck out a season-high seven batters. Buehrle has pitched six or more innings in 10 consecutive starts. He has won five of his past six starts against Boston, dating to 2013, and has a 1.63 ERA in the six wins. “I‘m feeling good,” Buehrle said. “I can’t tell you why I‘m feeling good, but it’s just that time of year when I‘m having good outings and making some good pitches, and when I‘m not making good pitches, I‘m getting away with them.”

SS Jose Reyes had four singles Wednesday in the Jays’ 11-2 win over the Red Sox. It was his first four-hit game since Aug. 10, 2014, against the Tigers.

INF Steve Tolleson was activated from the disabled list Wednesday and designated for assignment. He was sidelined since May 27 with a left groin injury. Tolleson batted .268/.333/.439 with three RBIs in 19 games for the Blue Jay this season.