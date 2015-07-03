LHP Matt Boyd was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo after he did not retire a batter in the first inning of his second career major league start Thursday, a 12-6 loss to the Boston Red Sox. Boyd allowed six hits -- including two home runs -- one walk and seven runs. He is 0-2 with a 14.85 ERA after two starts, having yielded five home runs in 6 2/3 innings. “Stuff felt good, I just didn’t execute. I‘m chomping at the bit (for the next start in Buffalo), and you guys will see me here again.” A corresponding move will be made Friday. It is possible LHP Daniel Norris could be recalled from Buffalo to take the spot in the rotation that has been filled by RHP Scott Copeland and Boyd after RHP Aaron Sanchez went on the disabled list.

OF Vladimir Guerrero Jr. signed with the Blue Jays as an international free agent for $3.9 million. The 16-year-old was born in Montreal and is a Canadian citizen. The right-handed hitter is 6-foot, 220 pounds. He is the son of OF Vladimir Guerrero, who played 16 seasons with the Montreal Expos, the Los Angeles Angels, Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles, batting .318 with 449 career home runs and 1,496 RBIs. The signing exceeds the $2,324,000 the Blue Jays were allocated by Major League Baseball based on last year’s standings, but the club alleviated potential penalties by trading two minor league players, RHP Chase De Jong and INF Tim Locastro, to the Los Angeles Dodgers for international signing slots 27, 57 and 117.

CF Kevin Pillar was 4-for-5 and had his first career four-hit game in the Blue Jays’ 12-6 loss to the Red Sox on Thursday. He has had 26 multi-hit games this season. Pillar has hits in 18 of his past 20 games. Over his past 31 games, he is batting .390 (46-for-118).

RHP Drew Hutchison will make his 17th start of the season Friday in the opener of a three-game series against the Tigers at Comerica Park. Hutchison was the winner when the Blue Jays defeated the Rangers 3-2 Sunday, allowing only one unearned run in 5 2/3 innings on four hits and three walks. He struck out eight. He has the best run support of any regular Blue Jays starter at an average of seven per game. This will be his second career start against the Tigers. In his first start against them, he allowed three hits and no runs in seven innings and did not factor in the decision.

RHP Aaron Sanchez (right lat strain) threw a successful bullpen session Wednesday at Dunedin, Fla. He will work in the bullpen again Saturday before plans for a rehab assignment are set. Sanchez has been out since June 6. He is 5-4 with a 3.55 ERA in 11 starts this season, but if the Blue Jays are successful in adding to the rotation, he could be used to shore up the bullpen on his return.

RHP Todd Redmond was designated for assignment for the third time this season after he pitched a scoreless ninth inning Thursday in Toronto’s 12-6 loss to the Red Sox. Redmond is 0-0 with a 7.31 ERA in seven games, including one start, for the Blue Jays this season. The two previous times that Redmond was designated for assignment, he cleared waivers and was assigned to Triple-A Buffalo. A corresponding move will be made Friday.

INF Steve Tolleson, activated from the disabled list Wednesday and designated for assignment, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Buffalo. He was sidelined since May 27 due to a left groin injury. Tolleson batted .268/.333/.439 with three RBIs in 19 games for the Blue Jays this season.