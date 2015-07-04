RHP Ryan Tepera was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Friday. Tepera had not allowed an earned run in his last 18 innings with Buffalo, posting 21 strikeouts over that stretch. He had a 2.77 ERA and 0.85 WHIP with the Blue Jays in 13 innings of relief before he was optioned on June 22. He replaces RHP Todd Redmond, who was designated for assignment on Thursday night, in the bullpen.

RHP Drew Hutchison suffered his second loss of the season, getting pounded for seven runs (five earned) on 10 hits in 4 2/3 innings against Detroit on Friday. He has allowed 42 earned runs in 42 innings on the road, compared to a 6-1 record and 2.12 ERA at home. Manager John Gibbons is at a loss to explain those extreme splits. “The home-road thing, it’s really a mystery,” he said.

SS Jose Reyes was pulled in the seventh inning against Detroit with the team trailing by seven runs. The Blue Jays nearly came all the way back without him before falling 8-6. Replacement Ryan Goins had two singles as his replacement. Reyes had a 21-game hitting streak against the Tigers snapped by the early exit.

RHP R.A. Dickey is coming off his best month of the season despite collecting just one win in six starts. Dickey, who opposes Tigers ace David Price on Saturday afternoon, had a 3.32 ERA during June and did not allow more than three earned runs in those starts. He posted ERAs of 6.27 in May and 5.23 in April. The veteran knuckleballer is 6-2 with a 3.78 ERA in 17 lifetime appearances against the Tigers, including 10 starts.

LHP Felix Doubront had his contract purchased from Triple-A Buffalo on Friday. Doubront, who was 1-3 with a 2.44 ERA in nine minor-league starts this season, will be mainly used in long relief. He pitched 2 1/3 innings at Detroit on Friday, allowing a run on three hits. The Blue Jays needed a long reliever to fortify the bullpen after Matt Boyd failed to record an out in his start on Thursday. Doubront, who has made 73 career starts, could also make a spot start next week since Aaron Sanchez remains on the disabled list and the Blue Jays play every day until the All-Star break.