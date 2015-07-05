CF Kevin Pillar hit a solo home run off David Price on Saturday. Pillar, who struck out twice in his other at-bats against the Detroit Tigers ace, never previously faced Price. He has hit safely in 19 of his last 21 games to lift his batting average to .281.

LF Danny Valencia could not continue his magical run against Detroit Tigers ace David Price. Valencia had 12 hits in 17 official plate appearances against Price entering Saturday but went 0-for-3 against him, including a strikeout and a double play. He singled off rookie reliever Jeff Ferrell in the ninth.

1B Chris Colabello hit a two-run homer off Tigers rookie Jeff Ferrell in the ninth inning of Toronto’s 8-3 loss on Saturday. It was his seventh home run of the season. He singled in his first at-bat and finished 2-for-4 to raise his average to .335. He has 17 multi-hit games since joining the club on May 5.

RHP R.A. Dickey suffered his ninth loss of the season on Saturday. He allowed five runs and 11 hits in 5 2/3 innings at Detroit. The Tigers batted around in the first inning as Dickey gave up four extra-base hits and hit two batters with pitches. He hasn’t gotten enough movement on his knuckleball in his last three outings, striking out just six batters. It was his first loss in seven appearances at Comerica Park.