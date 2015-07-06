RHP Roberto Osuna got the last four outs on Sunday to record his third save. He gave the team a scare when he felt some muscle tightness in his lower back during the final inning. After assuring manager John Gibbons he was OK, Osuna retired Detroit designated hitter Victor Martinez for the final out. “I didn’t feel like I’ve got to get out of the game,” Osuna said. “I could pitch and that’s what I did. I don’t feel it too much. I‘m sure it will be sore but I’ll be ready for tomorrow.”

2B Devon Travis had three RBIs in Toronto’s 10-5 win at Detroit on Sunday. That was one shy of his career high, as the rookie knocked in four runs at Cleveland on May 3. Travis had a single and double, giving him 12 multi-hit games while nudging his average toward the .300 mark at .297.

1B Jose Bautista blasted his 17th home run on Sunday, a two-run shot off Detroit starter Justin Verlander. Bautista, who upped his RBI total to 57, has 34 extra-base hits among his 63 for the season. He also drew two walks, giving him an American League-high 65.

LHP Mark Buerhle has been sharp in his last six outings and he’ll need to keep that up when he opposes White Sox ace Chris Sale on Monday night. Buerhle, who has won his last four decisions, has allowed just eight earned runs in his last six starts. He held Boston to one run on four hits in seven innings on Wednesday. Buerhle has faced his former team just three times, going 1-1 with a 3.20 ERA in those outings.

RHP Todd Redmond was sent outright to Triple-A Buffalo. He was designated for assignment for the third time this season after he pitched a scoreless ninth inning Thursday in Toronto’s 12-6 loss to the Red Sox. Redmond is 0-0 with a 7.31 ERA in seven games, including one start, for the Blue Jays this season.

RHP Marco Estrada lasted the minimum five innings to get the victory on Sunday. He allowed two runs on five hits while throwing 101 pitches. He now has an ERA of 3.59, the best among the team’s active starters. Aaron Sanchez, who is on the disabled list with a lat strain, has a 3.55 ERA. The Blue Jays starters had posted a 9.15 ERA over the previous five games.