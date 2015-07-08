3B Josh Donaldson hit the second homer of his career off LHP Chris Sale and his fifth against the White Sox this season. The Blue Jays, however, lost 4-2 in a series opener at U.S. Cellular Field. Donaldson is 3-for-11 (.272) lifetime against Sale, who had another dominating start for Chicago.

1B Chris Colabello extended his hitting streak to five game with a solo homer off LHP Chris Sale in the third inning of the Blue Jays’ 4-2 loss to the White Sox on Monday at U.S. Cellular Field. Colabello went 1-for-3 and is hitting .316 during his streak.

RHP Aaron Sanchez made a rehab start Tuesday in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League, allowing two runs in two innings. Gibbons said the tentative plan is to have Sanchez make two more two-innings starts before transitioning to more of a regular schedule with five days off between outings.

LHP Mark Buehrle pitched a strong game against his former team Monday at U.S. Cellular Field, but he took the loss as the Blue Jays fell 4-2 to the White Sox. Buehrle threw his fourth complete game of the season and 33rd of his career. It was his first loss since May 23 against the Mariners. Buehrle was charged with four runs, but none were earned. Buehrle was struck by a hard-hit ball in his start, and his right ankle swelled. He said afterward X-rays were negative and that he would be fine.

LHP Felix Doubront is likely to start for the Blue Jays on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox. The Blue Jays didn’t officially name a starter for the game prior to their 4-2 loss to the White Sox on Monday, but that was mostly because Doubront was available to come out of the bullpen in relief. He wasn’t needed thanks to LHP Mark Buehrle throwing all eight innings for Toronto.