3B Josh Donaldson continued to pound the ball against the White Sox on Wednesday at U.S. Cellular Field, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs in the Blue Jays’ 7-6, 11-inning loss. Donaldson doubled home a run in the third inning and doubled again in the fifth, scoring on a single by right fielder Jose Bautista. Coming into the game, he had homered in five consecutive games against the White Sox and was hitting .588 with a double, six home runs and nine RBIs in those games. Donaldson will compete in the Home Run Derby on Monday, facing Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo in the first round.

RHP Liam Hendriks couldn’t hold a two-run lead in the Blue Jays’ 7-6, 11-inning loss Wednesday to the White Sox, allowing two runs on three hits in just two-thirds of an inning. Prior to the outing, left-handed hitters were hitting .290 this season off Hendriks, who allowed hits to all three lefties he faced.

RHP Drew Hutchison managed to prevent a shaky start from becoming another disastrous road outing in the Blue Jays’ 7-6 loss Wednesday against the White Sox. Hutchison is 6-1 with a 2.12 ERA in eight home starts this season, but he held a 2-1 record with a 9.00 ERA in nine road starts coming into play Wednesday. He allowed three runs in the first inning on four hits, but he yielded just one run in his next four innings. It was Hutchison’s third career start against the White Sox, and the results mirrored his road/home splits. He allowed six runs in the first inning in Chicago last season, his first time facing the White Sox, and then threw a complete-game shutout against them May 25 in Toronto.

RHP Aaron Sanchez (lat strain) felt good Wednesday, a day after throwing two innings in his first rehab outing in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League, manager John Gibbons reported. Sanchez will throw another two-inning outing Saturday.

RHP Aaron Sanchez said he felt good Wednesday, a day after throwing two innings in his first rehab start while recovering from a strained lat that landed him on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6. Sanchez, who allowed two runs in the outing for the Blue Jays’ team in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League, will make another two-inning start Saturday before transitioning to five days’ rest between starts. His innings will also increase gradually until he is ready to return to the Toronto rotation.

RHP R.A. Dickey (3-9, 5.02) will start for the Blue Jays on Thursday against the White Sox in the finale of a four-game series at U.S. Cellular Field. Dickey lost each of his past three starts, and he has just one win in his past eight outings. He allowed more than three earned runs in only two of those starts, but one was in a loss Saturday at Detroit in his most recent game. He also allowed five earned runs May 26 in Toronto against the White Sox. Dickey had a no-decision in the Blue Jays’ 10-9 win.