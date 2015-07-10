1B Justin Smoak started for the Blue Jays in a 2-0 loss Thursday at the Chicago White Sox. Smoak was 1-for-6 in his career against RHP Jeff Samardzija, Chicago’s starter, with the one hit a home run. Smoak went 0-for-3 against Samardzija on Thursday.

2B Devon Travis hit leadoff for the Blue Jays with SS Jose Reyes not starting in a series finale Thursday afternoon at the Chicago White Sox. Travis, who usually hits ninth, went 2-for-4. It was the 21st game he’s hit in the top spot of the order for Toronto in his rookie season. Travis is hitting .192 in that slot, as opposed to .346 as the ninth hitter.

SS Jose Reyes did not play in the Blue Jays’ 2-0 loss Thursday afternoon at the Chicago White Sox. Reyes had a tough series defensively, but manager John Gibbons said the decision to sit him was merely for rest following an 11-inning game Wednesday. Toronto is 32-25 in games he starts.

RHP R.A. Dickey had his knuckleball working and allowed only two runs in seven innings Thursday at the Chicago White Sox. It wasn’t enough to help Toronto win the game, but it was encouraging for the veteran starter. Dickey hasn’t had a lot of success on the road either. He’s 0-7 with a 5.60 ERA away from Rogers Centre this season.

C Russell Martin was back behind the plate for the Blue Jays on Thursday, after getting a day off during an 11-inning game Wednesday. Martin, who went 1-for-3 in Toronto’s 2-0 loss against the Chicago White Sox, came into the game struggling offensively. He was 3-for-39 in his previous 12 games (.077), even though two of the hits were home runs. The physical toll catchers take might be part of the issue. “That always affects catchers,” manager John Gibbons said. “I don’t care who you are, or what time of year it is. That’s why it’s so tough to be a good hitter as a catcher. But he’s like anybody else. He kind of goes through ups and downs. That’s just the way the game is.”

RHP Marco Estrada (6-4, 3.59) will start for the Blue Jays on Friday in a series-opener at the Kansas City Royals. Estrada is 5-1 with a 3.38 ERA in his past eight starts and won his last start by allowing just two runs in five innings July 5 at the Detroit Tigers. Estrada has held opposing hitters to a .215 batting average in that span.