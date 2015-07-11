2B Devon Travis tops AL rookies with 16 doubles. He doubled in the seventh off Kelvin Herrera, an All-Star selection, and went to third on a wild pitch, but did not score.

LHP Mark Buehrle, who is 3-1 with a 1.41 ERA in his past seven starts, faces the Royals in the middle game of this weekend series. Buehrle hates to face Royals SS Alcides Escobar, who is 8-for-20 (.400) off him.

SS Jose Reyes extended his hitting streak to seven games with a single in the third, but was out trying to stretch it into a double. He is 8-for-29 in the streak. The Blue Jays are 32-26 when he starts. They were 11-15 when he was out a rib injury.

RHP Marco Estrada yielded nine hits, a season-high, but only two runs in 6 1/3 innings, in a 3-0 loss Friday to the Royals. Estrada was hit in the shin by an Eric Hosmer line drive in the first inning, but remained in the game. “I just tried to space it out,” Estrada said. “I wasn’t thinking about it. I‘m going to need a few days. I was glad I was able to get through it. On the mound I could feel it but it wasn’t really too bad. It was worse going up and down the steps, or when I was trying to run. On the mound it wasn’t too bad. They wrapped it up (in the clubhouse) and kept an eye on it. I didn’t really want to come out and I couldn’t really feel my legs, to be honest with you. When he asked me, you either can or you can‘t, I just said I‘m going to do it. It did feel better as the game went on.”