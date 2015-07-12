3B Josh Donaldson left in the sixth inning because flu-like symptoms. “He’d been sick and in combination with the heat he was a little dehydrated,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. He does not anticipate Donaldson missing the All-Star game Tuesday in Cincinnati.

OF Jose Bautista, who has been nursing a tender shoulder since late May, has pulled out of the All-Star game, taking a four-day rest and treatment. Bautista is hitting .158 in 72 plate-appearances since June 23.

LHP Mark Buehrle picked up his 26th victory over the Royals, moving past Roger Clemens and into second place for the most wins against Kansas City. Bert Blyleven ranks No. 1 on the list with 31 wins over the Royals. Buehrle also has won at least 10 games for the 15th straight year.

LHP Felix Doubront will make his second start of the season on Sunday. The Blue Jays signed him to a minor league contract at the end of spring training after the Cubs released him. He went 1-3 with a 2.44 ERA in nine starts with Triple-A Buffalo before the Blue Jays promoted him. Doubront has a 29-23 record with a 4.73 ERA in the majors.