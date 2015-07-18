1B Justin Smoak hit his ninth homer of the season, a three-run blast, in the five-run fifth inning on Friday in the 6-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. He has hit the home runs in 134 at-bats this season. He hit seven homers in 248 at-bats with the Seattle Mariners last season.

RHP Drew Hutchison continued to put up impressive numbers at homeon Friday in the 6-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. He is 7-1 with a 2.21 earned-run average in nine starts at Rogers Centre after allowing five hits and two runs in six innings against the Rays. He is 2-1 with an 8.81 ERA in 10 starts on the road. In the first half of last season, he pitched better on the road than at home. “It was the opposite last year, we talked about this, we can beat it dead as much as we want,” Hutchison said. “I would prefer to keep pitching well here and then pitch better on the road.”

2B Devon Travis extended his hitting streak to six games with a single in the five-run fifth inning on Friday in the 6-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. He is 10-for-23 (.435) during that span. He has hit in 14 of the 17 games since he was removed from the disabled list.

RHP Aaron Sanchez (right lat strain) threw only 32 strikes from 63 pitches over 3 1/3 innings Thursday in his third rehabilitation assignment start, the first with Triple-A Buffalo. His fastball did reach as high as 98 miles an hour. He allowed five hits, two earned runs and struck out three. He is scheduled to start again for the Bisons before he likely returns to the Blue Jays as a starter or a reliever. His first two outings since going on the disabled list June 6 were in the Rookie Gulf Coast League and Class A Dunedin. “I don’t think I was that bad,” Sanchez said. “In the first, I hadn’t been pitching in an environment like this, one step away from the big leagues. I was kind of out there rushing a bit and trying to get guys out but today I felt after the first inning, I settled in nicely. I pitched in A-ball where it’s not the same. ...When you get here and you know you’re closer -- I was just overexcited to be here just knowing I‘m that much closer to where I want to be. But I had to take a step back and understand what I‘m trying to get out of today and move forward.” He didn’t throw a first-pitch strike in the second and third and, in the 17 batters he faced, he threw only six first-pitch strikes. “I think it’s only his third time pitching to live hitters, so he’s still a little rusty there,” Bisons manager Gary Allenson said. “But as a starter that’s where he’s got to get at - pounding the zone with all three of his pitches. Obviously he’s healthy but the command needs to improve.”

RF Jose Bautista, who skipped the All-Star Game to have his sore right shoulder treated, was in the lineup Friday and was 0-for-3 with a walk in the 6-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. He said only “no comment” when asked if the treatment included a cortisone shot. He said the shoulder was feeling better, no surgery will be necessary at the end of the season and that two weeks of rest should clear it up, something he cannot afford to do at this stage of the season. He has been struggling, batting .167/.309/.318 in 19 games leading into the All-Star break in which he had two home runs and 10 RBIs. The Blue Jays were 7-12 in those games. He had 14 walks and 12 strikeouts in going 11-for-66 in the 19-game stretch starting June 23.

RHP R.A. Dickey makes the 19th start of the season Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays in the second game of three at Rogers Centre. Dickey is 0-3 with a 6.11 ERA in three starts this season against the Rays, going 0-2 with a 7.71 ERA at Tropicana Field. In 20 games, including 16 starts, Dickey is 6-8 with a 4.45 ERA against the Rays. He has not won since going 7 1/3 innings against the New York Mets on June 18. In four starts since, he is 0-4, 4.56 ERA.