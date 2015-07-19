2B Devon Travis was 1-for-3 with a double in a 3-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday to extend his hitting streak to seven games, going 11-for-26 (.423) during that span. Travis has hit in 13 of his past 15 games. He is batting .364 (12-for-33) in nine games against Tampa Bay this season with four doubles and two homers.

RF Jose Bautista hit his 18th homer of the season in the sixth inning of the 3-2 loss to the Rays on Saturday. He is two home runs behind CF Vernon Wells for second on the Blue Jays’ career homer list at 223.

SS Jose Reyes was 2-for-4 in the 3-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday and has hit in nine of his past 10 games, batting .364 (12-for-33) in that span. He also made his sixth error in his past 12 games and the Blue Jays are 4-8 in those games. His fielding percentage in the past 12 games is .894.

RHP R.A. Dickey allowed four hits and one run in six innings and did not factor in Saturday’s decision against the Rays. He has not won since June 18 and is 0-4 with a 3.98 ERA in the five starts during that span. The Blue Jays have scored an average of 3.7 runs in his 19 starts this season, lowest of the regular starters on the staff. His record is 3-10 with a 4.70 ERA.

RHP Marco Estrada will make his 20th appearance and 14th start of the season in the rubber match of the three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday. In his past eight starts, including June 2, he is 6-2 with a 3.21 ERA and an opponents’ batting average of .220. In his only start this season against the Rays, Estrada took a perfect game into the eighth inning and left after 8 2/3 innings, allowing two hits and striking out 10. He did not factor in the decision of a game the Blue Jays won 1-0 in 12 innings. Including two relief appearances this season against the Rays, Estrada has allowed four hits, two walks and no runs with 13 strikeouts in 13 innings. He is 0-1 with a 0.54 ERA in five career outings (one start) against the Rays.