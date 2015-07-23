3B Josh Donaldson received a standing ovation before his first at-bat in his return to Oakland on Tuesday night. After telling a large contingent of reporters before the game how much he enjoyed his days with the Athletics and at the O.co Coliseum, he went out and contributed two doubles and an RBI to the Blue Jays’ 7-1 win over his former club on his homecoming. Truth be told, Donaldson hasn’t missed his old home, where he hit 27 home runs in 718 at-bats over four seasons. He already has 15 homers in just over a half-season (188 at-bats) at Toronto’s Rogers Centre.

RHP Aaron Sanchez remained on the East Coast while his teammates flew west on Monday, hoping a healthy effort in Buffalo would prompt his reinstatement from the disabled list this week. Sanchez pitched two-thirds of an inning in a rehab appearance for Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday night, after which the Blue Jays were hoping to deem him healthy enough to head west and join the big club in Oakland for the series finale Thursday. The Blue Jays plan to make Sanchez, currently out with a straight right lat, a reliever upon his return to the roster.

RF Jose Bautista moved into a tie with Vernon Wells for second place on the Blue Jays’ all-time home run list with his 223rd Tuesday in Toronto’s 7-1 win over the Athletics. Just one Blue Jay now stands ahead of Bautista -- 1B Carlos Delgado with 336. Bautista’s homer was his 20th of the season, giving him six consecutive years with 20 or more. Only Delgado (nine) and OF Joe Carter (seven) have longer runs of 20-plus homers in team history.

LHP Mark Buehrle is having such a great season for the Blue Jays, it is starting to show in the franchise record book. Buehrle became the first pitcher in club history to allow two or fewer runs while pitching six or more innings in nine consecutive starts when he threw seven innings of one-run ball Tuesday while beating the Athletics 7-1. RHP Dave Stieb and RHP Roger Clemens shared the previous mark with eight. Buehrle did not walk a batter in his outing, running his streak of not issuing a free pass to four consecutive starts.

DH Edwin Encarnacion loves traveling west. That means facing the American League West, which he has owned this season. Encarnacion belted his eighth home run in just 19 games against the AL West on Tuesday in Toronto’s 7-1 win over the Athletics. The homer was his 19th of the season. He now has 10 homers and 10 doubles among his past 37 hits.

LHP Felix Doubront got good news this week when Blue Jays manager John Gibbons announced that RHP Aaron Sanchez would return to the active roster as a reliever upon his pending reinstatement from the disabled list. That means Doubront’s spot in the rotation is safe ... for now ... even after he got bombed (10 hits and seven runs in five innings) in his previous start. Actually, throw out a six-run first inning in that game and Doubront has allowed only two runs in 10 2/3 innings as a starter. He is 1-2 with a 7.85 ERA in four career starts against Wednesday’s opponent, the Athletics.