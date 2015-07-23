3B Josh Donaldson had virtually a mirror-image performance in his second game back in Oakland on Wednesday after experiencing his initial homecoming Tuesday. For the second night in a row, Donaldson contributed two hits to Toronto’s offense, but he also made an error that led to an Oakland run. The multi-hit game was the 34th of Donaldson’s season.

RHP Drew Hutchison was dealing with flu-like symptoms Wednesday, prompting Blue Jays manager John Gibbons to pull him from his scheduled start in Thursday’s series finale against the Oakland Athletics. That is bad news for the Toronto offense, which often is at its best with Hutchison on the mound. The Blue Jays have supported Hutchison with 130 runs this season in his 19 starts, almost twice as many (70) as they scored in starts made by RHP R.A. Dickey, who will get the ball in Hutchison’s place.

INF/OF Ty Kelly was claimed by the Blue Jays off waivers from the Cardinals, and he was assigned to Triple-A Buffalo. The utility player, a switch hitter, has spent most of the past four seasons at Triple-A, where he compiled a .261 batting average. The 27-year-old was in the Mariners’ organization before joining the Cardinals this season.

RHP Aaron Sanchez was deemed to need at least one more rehab appearance at Triple-A Buffalo, so he is tentatively scheduled to make a relief appearance Thursday. Sanchez gave up two unearned runs in two-thirds of an inning Tuesday while attempting to demonstrate he is fully recovered from a strained right lat. The Blue Jays hope to be able to reinstate Sanchez from the disabled list either this weekend in Seattle or after they return home next week. They plan to make him a reliever upon his return to the roster.

RHP R.A. Dickey wouldn’t wish an illness on any of his teammates, but no doubt he wasn’t completely bothered to learn his next start will get bumped up a day to Thursday because RHP Drew Hutchison came up ill. Starting a day earlier than scheduled slots Dickey against Oakland, against whom he has done quite well. In fact, all players currently on the A’s roster have a cumulative .202 batting average in 84 career at-bats against the knuckleballer.

RHP Joba Chamberlain, who recently agreed to a minor league deal with the Blue Jays, was due to report to Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday. Chamberlain was waived by the Detroit Tigers after recording a 4.09 ERA in 22 innings. The Blue Jays are looking for depth in the bullpen. The plan is to groom him as a reliever in the minors.

LHP Felix Doubront is making the Blue Jays take a serious look at the trade market this month. The left-hander had his second consecutive shaky start Wednesday, failing to finish the fifth inning in a 4-3 loss to the Athletics. Doubront gave up three runs (two earned) on seven hits in 4 2/3 innings before manager John Gibbons pulled the plug. With an off day on the horizon Monday, the Blue Jays might not need to start Doubront again until well after a decision has been made on importing a possible replacement.