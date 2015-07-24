3B Josh Donaldson wrapped up his Oakland homecoming in smashing fashion Thursday, smacking his 23rd home run of the season in the Blue Jays’ 5-2 win over his former team, the Athletics. Donaldson had five hits in the three-game series, raising his season average to .292.

RHP Drew Hutchison will start Friday’s series opener at Seattle if fully healthy, Blue Jays manager John Gibbons announced Thursday. Hutchison was scratched from his scheduled Thursday start against the Athletics because of an illness, but he told Gibbons he was feeling better before the game and was then informed of Friday’s plan. Gibbons has a Plan B -- RHP Marco Estrada, who would be working on four days’ rest -- should Hutchison elect for an additional day of recovery. In that case, Hutchison, the team’s second-winningest pitcher (9-2), would be pushed back to Saturday. Hutchison has faced the Mariners just once in his career, giving up six runs in 5 2/3 innings.

SS Jose Reyes sustained a bloody mouth Thursday when hit in the face by a deflected ball while taking a throw at second base. He was removed from the game, but the injury is not considered serious.

RHP R.A. Dickey hadn’t won a road game all season when pitching when he was scheduled. So maybe Thursday’s shake-up in the rotation was a good thing in the Blue Jays’ 5-2 win over the Athletics. Dickey got pushed up a day when RHP Drew Hutchison came up ill. The veteran took the change in stride, limiting the A’s to two runs on five hits over 8 1/3 innings to improve his record to 4-10. Seven of those losses came on the road, where Dickey not only was winless before Thursday but also was saddled with a 5.60 ERA.

C Russell Martin filled up the box score in the Blue Jays’ 5-2 win over the Athletics on Thursday. He had a double, a home run, a sacrifice fly, two runs and three RBIs in the getaway-day win. Martin is now 12-for-34 (.353) over his past nine games. The home run was his 14th of the season.

RHP Marco Estrada was told to remain on standby should RHP Drew Hutchison not feel up to making Friday’s start in Seattle. Blue Jays manager John Gibbons gave Hutchison, who missed Thursday’s schedule start with an illness, the luxury of potentially taking an additional day off because Estrada would be working Friday on his usual four days’ rest. Estrada has faced the Mariners just once in his career, and that was earlier this season. He took the loss in that game, giving up four runs in seven innings.