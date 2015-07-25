1B Justin Smoak played in his first game at Safeco Field since leaving the Seattle Mariners on Friday, when he went 0-for-4 in the Blue Jays’ 5-2 loss.

RHP Drew Hutchison was scratched two days in a row, thanks to the flu, but the Blue Jays are hoping he’ll be healthy enough to start Saturday’s game in Seattle. If Hutchison can’t go, Toronto would likely have to make a roster move to add a starter. LHP J.A. Happ (on Thursday) and RHP Marco Estrada (on Friday) each moved up one day to fill in for Hutchison, but they were able to do so because of Monday’s off day. Scheduled Sunday starter Mark Buehrle would have to start on three days’ rest if he were to move up a day to start Saturday’s game.

C Derek Norris is hoping to recapture the swing that helped carry the Padres in the first half. But he’s mired in a 2-for-21 slump and he hasn’t had an RBI since June 28. Interim manager Pat Murphy think Norris will rebound. ”I wouldn’t bet against him,‘’ Murphy said. Norris responded with a two hits, including a double, on Friday.

RF Jose Bautista blasted his 21st home run of the season, and his 224th as a Blue Jay, in Friday night’s 5-2 loss at Seattle. Bautista passed Vernon Wells to move into sole possession of second place on Toronto’s all-time homer list. Only Carlos Delgado, with 336, has more home runs in a Blue Jays uniform.

SS Jose Reyes was back in action Friday, despite taking a ball to the face the previous afternoon. He showed no signs of lingering issues while getting a pair of singles in his first two at-bats Friday night and scoring the Blue Jays’ first run of the game.

RHP Marco Estrada pitched three solid innings as a last-minute replacement Friday night, but the wheels fell off in the fourth and fifth. He allowed five runs on eight hits over four-plus innings, eventually suffering the defeat in Toronto’s 5-2 loss at Seattle. Afterward, Estrada said being named as a last-minute replacement for ailing starter Drew Hutchison (flu) was not the reason he struggled. “No excuses,” Estrada said. “I didn’t pitch well today -- plain and simple.”