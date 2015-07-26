RHP Steve Delabar was optioned to Triple-A, the victim of numbers after Toronto activated RHP Aaron Sanchez from the disabled list and moved him into the bullpen. Delabar was 2-0 with a 3.33 ERA in 27 appearances this season.

RHP Drew Hutchinson was finally healthy enough to pitch Saturday afternoon, but he didn’t have his A-game. The veteran gave up seven hits and six runs (five earned) over four innings. He served up a pair of homers and left the game with Toronto trailing 6-3 after the fourth. Hutchinson, who has been battling the flu for most of the week, had been scratched as a probable starter Thursday and Friday.

1B Chris Colabello delivered the big hit with a two-run single in the ninth inning of an 8-6 win over Seattle, but that’s not even his most memorable hit at Safeco Field. On July 27, 2013, Colabello hit his first career home run in dramatic fashion, beating the Mariners with a two-run shot in the 13th inning. “This is my favorite place, besides the Rogers Centre, to play,” he said.

RHP Aaron Sanchez was activated from the 15-day disabled list, then he earned the win after pitching a scoreless eighth. Sanchez had been out since June 15 with a strained lat muscle, having made five rehab appearances before the Blue Jays activated him. Sanchez went 5-4 with a 3.55 ERA over 11 starts before landing on the DL. Sanchez will work out of Toronto’s bullpen after opening the season as a starter.

LHP Mark Buehrle is scheduled to make his fourth consecutive road start Sunday in Seattle. The veteran hasn’t been affected by the surroundings, having gone 3-1 with a 1.24 ERA in July. Buehrle has thrown at least seven innings in each of his four July starts, and he’s had a lot of career success (8-5, 3.57 ERA) against Seattle.