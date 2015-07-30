2B Devon Travis (left shoulder irritation) left the Blue Jays’ 3-2 loss to the Phillies on Tuesday after striking out in the second inning. He led off the bottom of the first with his eighth homer of the season. Travis said felt pain when he swung during his second at-bat. The injury is similar to the one that put him on the disabled list from May 7-June 25.

RF Jose Bautista (right hamstring cramp) grabbed at his hamstring as he tried to run the first on a groundout in the eighth inning Tuesday in the Blue Jays’ 3-2 loss to the Phillies. Bautista said later that it was only a cramp and that he expected to be ready to play Wednesday. “If I had run it out, I probably would’ve strained it, but I think I did the right thing,” Bautista said.

RHP R.A. Dickey will start Wednesday in the finale of a two-game set with the Phillies at Rogers Centre. Dickey earned his first win since June 18 last Thursday when he held the Athletics to five hits and two runs in 8 1/3 innings in Toronto’s 5-2 victory. In his past six starts, he is 1-4 with a 3.60 ERA. In 10 career starts against the Phillies, he is 4-4 with a 2.89 ERA and one shutout.

RHP LaTroy Hawkins made his Blue Jays debut with a 1-2-3 sixth inning Tuesday during Toronto’s 3-2 loss to the Phillies. The 42-year-old will likely be the seventh-inning pitcher out of the bullpen. He also is expected to help the young relievers with his experience. “I thought he looked great,” manager John Gibbons said. “His stuff really hasn’t diminished at all. That’s what is amazing about it.” Hawkins, 42, was acquired Tuesday in a trade with the Colorado that also brought SS Troy Tulowitzki in exchange for SS Jose Reyes, RHP Miguel Castro, RHP Jeff Hoffman and RHP Jesus Tinoco.

SS Troy Tulowitzki is expected to be in the lineup Wednesday when the Blue Jays finish up a two-game series with the Phillies.