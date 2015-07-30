2B Devon Travis (left shoulder irritation) did not play Wednesday. Manager John Gibbons said more will be known about Travis’ status Thursday, and he did not rule out a stint on the disabled list. Travis left the game Tuesday after striking out to end the second inning of a 3-2 loss to the Phillies. He felt pain on a swing, similar to an injury that put him on the disabled list May 17-June 25. “With his swing, he gets a lot of extension on the lead arm,” Gibbons said. “There’s a lot of pressure on the shoulder area, the way he finishes (the swing).” Travis batted leadoff Tuesday to replace SS Jose Reyes, who was traded to the Rockies. With Travis out, SS Troy Tulowitzki batted leadoff Wednesday in Toronto’s 8-2 win over Philadelphia.

RF Jose Bautista (right hamstring cramps) was back in the lineup Wednesday as the designated hitter. He left the Tuesday game after grounding out in the eighth inning. Bautista was 2-for-5 with one RBI on Wednesday to end an 0-for-11 drought. The RBI was his first since July 24 at Seattle.

1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion (jammed left middle finger) was a late scratch from the lineup Wednesday and was replaced at first base by INF/OF Chris Colabello. X-rays were negative. Manager John Gibbons said the finger became swollen the finger during batting practice before the Blue Jays’ 8-2 victory over the Phillies. Encarnacion is listed as day-to-day.

SS Troy Tulowitzki played his first game with the Blue Jays on Wednesday and batted leadoff after 2B Devon Travis could not play because of a shoulder injury. He received a standing ovation when he came to bat in the bottom of the first and struck out. Tulowitzki played well in both the field and offensively in Toronto’s 8-2 win over Philadelphia. He made fine defensive play in the third to get a forceout at second, then ended a 0-for-21 drought in the third with his 13th homer of the season, a two-run shot. He finish 3-for-5 with the homer, two doubles and three RBIs.

RHP Marco Estrada will start Thursday in the opener of a four-game series against the Royals at Rogers Centre. He took the loss in a 5-2 game at Seattle on Friday, allowing eight hits and five runs in four innings. In 10 starts since June 2, he is 6-3 with a 3.32 ERA and the team is 7-3. In 10 games (seven starts) at home this season, he is 3-3 with a 3.17 ERA. He is 0-1 with a 2.70 ERA in one career start against the Royals.

LHP Felix Doubront was designated for assignment to make room for SS Troy Tulowitzki, who played his first game for the Blue Jays on Wednesday. Doubront was 1-1 with a 4.76 ERA in five outings (four starts) with Toronto. He took the loss against the Phillies on Tuesday, allowing six hits two walks and four runs in four-plus innings. His spot in the rotation could be filled by trade or promotion from the minors. “It wasn’t like he pitched bad,” manager John Gibbons said. “We think we need improvement in that area; where it’s coming from I don’t know yet. It was kind of hit or miss with him. We’re really looking for that guy to seize the moment. We’ve gone through a few guys in that spot and hoping they’ll take it and run with it, but it hasn’t happened.” Doubront was signed to a minor league contract April 2, was activated by Triple-A Buffalo on May 13 and made his debut with Toronto in relief July 3.