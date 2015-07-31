RHP Drew Hutchison will start Friday in the second game of a four-game series against the Royals at Rogers Centre. Hutchison has pitched much better at home than on the road. His latest road woes came Saturday at Seattle when he allowed seven hits and six runs (five earned) in a no-decision as the Blue Jays beat the Mariners 8-6. He is 7-1 with a 2.21 ERA in nine starts at home this season. On the road, he is 2-1 with a 9.00 ERA in 11 starts. He is 1-1 with a 6.57 ERA in two career starts against the Royals.

2B Devon Travis (left shoulder inflammation) did not play for the second consecutive game Thursday. Manager John Gibbons said that Friday, when Travis will be re-evaluated, could be a key day because a stint on the disabled list is possible. A similar injury forced Travis onto the DL from May 17-June 25.

1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion (jammed left middle finger) missed his second consecutive game after injuring the finger during batting practice Wednesday. Manager John Gibbons said the injury is improving and that Encarnacion could return Friday.

LHP David Price was acquired by the Blue Jays on Thursday in a trade that netted the Tigers three minor league pitchers.