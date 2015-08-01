RHP Adrian Sampson was traded to the Seattle Mariners on Friday in exchange for LHP J.A. Happ. Sampson, 23, was drafted by the Pirates out of Bellevue College in 2012. With Triple-A Indianapolis this season, he was 8-8 with a 3.98 ERA over 124 1/3 innings with 95 strikeouts in 21 starts.

2B Devon Travis (left shoulder inflammation) was put on the 15-day disabled list Friday. He missed two straight games after leaving the game Tuesday in the third inning after injuring the shoulder on a swing while striking out in the second inning. Manager John Gibbons said Travis was feeling a little better but the club wanted to clear up the injury. He tried to play with a similar injury earlier in the season but eventually went on the DL May 17-June 25. Travis took over the leadoff spot after SS Jose Reyes was traded to the Colorado Rockies in a deal that brought SS Troy Tulowitzki to Toronto. With Travis out, Tulowitzki has been leading off.

LHP Mark Buehrle makes his 21st start of the season Saturday in the third game of a four-game series against the Kansas City Royals at Rogers Centre. In his past 10 starts, beginning June 3 with a shutout of the Washington Nationals, Buehrle is 5-1 with a 1.78 ERA. This will be his first start at Rogers Centre since he beat the Boston Red Sox on July 1. In 55 career games (53 starts) against the Kanas City Royals, Buehrle is 26-12 with a 3.53 ERA.

DH/1B Edwin Encarnacion (jammed left middle finger) sat out July 29-30. He returned July 31.

RHP Mark Lowe was obtained in a trade with the Seattle Mariners Friday, the second acquisition this week to bolster the bullpen. RHP LaTroy Hawkins came with SS Troy Tulowitzki Tuesday in a trade with the Colorado Rockies. Lowe, 32, made 34 relief appearances for the Mariners and had an earned-run average of 1.00. The Blue Jays sent LHP Nick Wells, LHP Jacob Brentz and LHP Rob Rasmussen to the Mariners. Lowe can be used late in games and gives manager John Gibbons flexibility.

LHP David Price, who was acquired by the Blue Jays on Thursday in a trade that netted the Tigers three minor league pitchers, was activated Friday. Price was in the dugout for the 7-6, 11-inning win over the Kanas City Royals. The fans cheered when he was shown in the dugout on the scoreboard screen.

CF Ben Revere was traded to Toronto on Friday, just before the trade deadline, in exchange for minor league pitchers Jimmy Cordero and Alberto Tirado. Acquired by the Phillies before the 2013 season from the Minnesota Twins, Revere played 335 games in a Phillies uniform, hitting .303 with 95 stolen bases. “He’s limited with his power, his arm is obviously not the best but he can steal bases, get on base,” Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said. “Blue Jays are getting just what the doctor ordered in Revere.”

OF Ben Revere, 27, was acquired with cash considerations in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies Friday to shore up left field, a problem spot defensively with OF Michael Saunders having missed most of the season with a knee injury. GM Alex Anthopoulos said Revere also brings speed to a power-hitting lineup. Some of the speed was lost when SS Jose Reyes was traded to the Colorado Rockies this week. Revere is batting .296 with 24 stolen bases this season after 96 games. The left-handed hitter has a career average of .292 with 169 stolen bases in 589 games. The Blue Jays sent the Phillies RHP Alberto Tirado and RHP Jimmy Cordero.