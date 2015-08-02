RHP Ryan Tepera was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday with the arrival of RHP Mark Lowe, who was obtained in a trade with the Seattle Mariners on Friday. Tepera should be back up by September at the latest after going 0-1 with a 2.28 ERA in 23 2/3 innings over 21 appearances with Toronto. He has allowed 15 hits and four walks against 16 strikeouts.

INF/OF Danny Valencia was designated for assignment on Saturday and INF Munenori Kawasaki was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo. Valencia played in left field and at each infield position except shortstop. The Blue Jays obtained OF Ben Rivera in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday with the intention of making him their regular left fielder.

RHP R.A. Dickey will make his 22nd start of the season Sunday at Rogers Centre in the finale of a four-game series against the Kansas City Royals. He is starting on three days of rest because LHP David Price, who was on schedule to pitch Sunday, will make his Blue Jays’ debut on Monday against the Minnesota Twins.

RHP Mark Lowe took the loss in his debut with the Blue Jays Saturday after he was acquired in a trade with the Seattle Mariners on Friday. He allowed four hits, including a homer to INF/OF Ben Zobrist, and three runs in the eighth inning in the 7-6 loss to the Kansas City. With the Mariners this season, he was 0-1, with a 1.00 ERA in 34 games.

OF Ezequiel Carrera was designated for assignment Saturday after OF Ben Rivera was obtained in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday. Carrera played all three outfield positions, usually as a backup.