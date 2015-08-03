INF/OF Chris Colabello gave the Blue Jays a 2-0 lead with a two-run homer in the fourth inning of the 5-2 win over the Kansas City Royals. It was his 10th home run of the season and five of them have put the Blue Jays into the lead.

DH/1B Edwin Encarnacion was 2-for-4 in the 5-2 win over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday and is batting .351 (13-for-37) over his past 10 games. He has reaches base safely in 33 of his 36 games against the Royals.

SS Troy Tulowitzki stole a base in the fifth inning of the 5-2 win over the Kansas City Royals Sunday. It was his first stolen base since May 16, 2014, against the San Diego Padres. He had an RBI single in the eighth inning Sunday and has hit in 40 of his past 49 games.

LHP David Price makes his Blue Jays’ debut Monday afternoon in the opener of a four-game series against the Minnesota Twins at Rogers Centre, where he has never lost. In nine starts as a visiting player, Price is 7-0 with a 3.86 ERA at Rogers Centre. After he was obtained from the Detroit Tigers in a trade Thursday, Rogers Centre becomes his home field. He is 8-3 with a 2.21 ERA in 14 career games (13 stars) against the Twins.

LF Ben Revere batted ninth Sunday in his second game with the Blue Jays after a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday. He batted leadoff in his first game as a Blue Jay on Saturday when SS Troy Tulowitzki was used only as a pinch-hitter. Tulowitzki returned Sunday and batted first. Revere was 0-for-2 in the 5-2 win over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday with a sacrifice bunt and a sacrifice fly.