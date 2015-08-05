FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
August 5, 2015 / 2:09 AM / 2 years ago

Toronto Blue Jays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Ben Rowen was claimed off waivers by the Blue Jays from the Cubs, and he was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo. The 26-year-old has not pitched in the majors this season after going 0-0 with a 4.15 ERA in eight relief appearances for the Texas Rangers in 2014. He has an of 1.93 ERA in 34 relief appearances among Triple-A Norfolk, Double-A Bowie and Triple-A Iowa. He has one save.

RHP Aaron Sanchez was suspended for three games after throwing a pitch at Royals INF Alcides Escobar on Sunday. He appealed the suspension.

