3B Gustavo Pierre was acquired by Toronto in a deal with the Phillies. He’s batting .227 in 225 at-bats in the minor leagues this year.

3B Josh Donaldson hit his 28th homer of the season in the first inning Tuesday in a 3-1 win over the Minnesota Twins. He has hit a home run in five of his past nine games. He has had a 22-game hitting streak against the Twins, the longest active streak by any major-league player against one team. “He’s playing well and he’s a big part of the success of this team as others are...you need 25,” said bench coach DeMarlo Hale who ran the team Tuesday as manager John Gibbons said out a one-game suspension. “He shows up every day and prepares and he’s had a very good year, an MVP-caliber year.”

RHP Drew Hutchison makes his 22nd start of the season Wednesday in the third game of a four-game series with the Minnesota Twins at Rogers Centre. He is 7-1 with a 2.47 ERA in 10 starts at home, including a no-decision Friday when he allowed seven hits and four runs (three earned) in five-plus innings in a game Toronto won 7-6 in 11 against Kansas City. He is 2-1 with a 9.00 ERA in 11 starts on the road. He is 1-0 with a 3.97 ERA in two career starts against the Twins. He has a no-decision against the Twins this season, allowing seven hits and four run in 5 1/3 innings at Target Field on May 31 in a game Minnesota won 6-5.

RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery) threw off a mound for the first time since being injured in spring training. He is tentatively scheduled to start a rehab assignment Aug. 21. Although he was declared out for the season, Stroman said he is trying for a September return.

RHP Aaron Sanchez has appealed the three-game suspension he received Tuesday from Major League Baseball and pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning Tuesday in the 3-1 win over the Minnesota Twins. Sanchez was ejected by plate umpire Tom Wolf Sunday after he hit Kansas City Royals SS Alcides Escobar with a pitch in the eighth inning. The benches cleared but there were no punches. Sanchez insisted Sunday that he had no intention of hitting Escobar. Wolf warned both teams in the first inning when Royals RHP Edinson Volquez hit 3B Josh Donaldson with a pitch. RHP Ryan Madson hit Blue Jays SS Troy Tulowitzki with in the seventh with no ejection and then cane close with a pitch to Donaldson. Blue Jays manager John Gibbons was ejected when he voiced his opinion to Wolf. Gibbons ran onto the field in the next inning when the benches cleared and he was suspended for one game as a result. He served the suspension Tuesday for the game against the Minnesota Twins.

RHP Aaron Sanchez began serving his three-game suspension after dropping his appeal.

1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion walked and doubled Tuesday in a 3-1 win over the Minnesota Twins. He has reached base two or more times in nine straight games, the longest such streak by an American League player this season. The streak equals RF Jose Bautista’s club record set 2010.

SS Troy Tulowitzki hit his 14th homer of the season Tuesday in the 3-1 win over the Minnesota Twins. It was his second home run in seven games since joining the Blue Jays from the Colorado Rockies in a trade last week. The Blue Jays are 6-0 with him in the starting lineup. “It makes my job easier when I don’t have to try to do too much, I‘m not THE guy in the lineup,” Tulowitzki said. “There’s a lot of guys who can come through and hit home runs at any point in time. I really haven’t had that in my career. Played with good players, not this many of them.”

RHP Marco Estrada allowed two hits, two walks and one run in 6 2/3 innings Tuesday to earn the win as Toronto beat the Minnesota Twins 3-1. It was his third start of the season in which he has allowed two or fewer hits and his fourth start with fewer than two runs allowed. Tuesday gave him back-to-back wins for the first time since he won four in a row June 2-19.