3B Josh Donaldson hit his 28th homer of the season in the first inning Tuesday in a 3-1 win over the Twins. It was his 18th home run this season that either gave the Blue Jays the lead or tied the game, which is tied for the major league lead with Angels CF Mike Trout. Donaldson’s 29th homer of the season in the first inning of the 9-7 win over the Twins on Wednesday cut the Jays’ deficit to 3-2 and was his 20th homer this year at Rogers Centre. The 29 homers tie his career high set last year with Oakland. He needed 608 at-bats last year to reach that total and 421 at-bats this season. He has homered in three consecutive games. He has a 23-game hitting streak against the Twins and has homered in his past four games against them and five of the past six.

RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March) has said all along -- even though his season was declared over -- that he is aiming to return in September after injuring his knee during a fielding drill during spring training. Although manager John Gibbons said a return is “farfetched,” Stroman threw off a mound for the first time Wednesday at Duke University, where he is taking classes. He is tentatively scheduled for to start a rehab assignment on Aug. 21. Gibbons said Stroman would ill not pushed, and if he were to see September action, it would be out of the bullpen. Stroman was expected to be a key cog in the rotation this season after going 11-6 with a 3.65 ERA last year as a rookie.

RHP Aaron Sanchez dropped the appeal of his three-game suspension and started serving it Wednesday when the Blue Jays beat the Twins 9-7. He was suspended after he was ejected from the game Sunday for hitting SS Alcides Escobar with a pitch in the eighth inning. Manager John Gibbons said he felt that Sanchez needed a couple of days of rest, anyway. Sanchez pitched one inning Tuesday against the Twins. He insisted that he did not intentionally hit Escobar. Plate umpire Jim Wolf had warned both teams in the first inning Sunday after Royals RHP Edinson Volquez hit Blue Jays 3B Josh Donaldson with a pitch.

RHP Jose Bautista hit the fifth career grand slam in the second inning Wednesday in Toronto’s 9-7 win over the Twins. It was his first bases-loaded homer since Sept. 30, 2010, at Minnesota. He has 21 homers in 48 career games against the Twins. When he walked in the fourth, it snapped a streak of 49 plate appearances without one, the longest he has gone without a walk since the start of the 2012 season.

LHP Mark Buehrle will make his 22nd start of the season Thursday in the finale of a four-game series against the Twins at Rogers Centre. In his past 11 starts, Buehrle is 5-1 with a 1.97 ERA, including his most recent outing, a no-decision in Toronto’s 7-6 loss to City Royals when he allowed four runs (three earned) and five hits in seven innings. He is 29-19 with a 3.68 ERA in 53 career outings (51 starts) against the Twins.

RHP LaTroy Hawkins pitched around two ninth-inning singles to notch his first save with the Blue Jays and third of the season Wednesday in a 9-7 win over the Twins. Hawkins, acquired last week from the Rockies, is the 13th pitcher to record a save against every major league team. He has at least one save for eight major league teams. At 42, he is the oldest pitcher to have a save for the Blue Jays. LHP Darren Oliver was 41 when he had two saves for Toronto in 2012.

LF Ben Revere singled in the fourth inning for his first hit with the Blue Jays and finished the game 2-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt. He had gone 0-for-13 with Toronto and 0-for-16 including his final three at-bats with the Phillies. Revere also has a sacrifice fly since joining the Blue Jays.