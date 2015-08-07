3B Josh Donaldson was 2-for-3 with a double, two walks, one RBI and one stolen base in the Blue Jays’ 9-3 win over the Twins. He has hit safely in 24 consecutive games against Minnesota, the longest active streak in the majors against any team by a player. The stolen base was his first since June 6 against the Astros.

LHP Mark Buehrle allowed two home runs Thursday in the Blue Jays’ 9-3 win over the Twins as he improved his record to 12-5. It was the first time he allowed two homers in a game since June 9 against the Marlins. Buehrle threw seven innings of three-run ball. He allowed one walk, giving him a total of two walks in his past 51 2/3 innings. “It wasn’t one of my best nights,” Buehrle said. “Didn’t feel the greatest, but you’re going to have those starts throughout the course of the year. Didn’t feel the best in the bullpen, and I think Pete (Walker, the pitching coach,) knew that and he came out a few times and kind of asked me how I felt. The frustrating things is to come out with (83) pitches. It’s not ideal to me. In the course of the season, you’re going to have you good days and your bad days. and today was a bad day.”

DH Edwin Encarnacion had a two-run homer, two doubles and four RBIs in the Jays’ 9-3 win over the Twins on Thursday. He extended his hitting streak to nine games, in which he is batting .438 (14-for-32). He has reached base in 14 consecutive games. On Wednesday, he had a streak of nine straight games reaching base least twice snapped, though he hit a three-run homer. The streak equaled the longest in club history, a mark set by RF Jose Bautista in 2010. Encarnacion’s home run Thursday was the 250th of his career.

RHP R.A. Dickey will start Friday in the opener of a three-game series at Yankee Stadium. He held the Royals to two hits and no runs in seven innings Sunday to earn the decision in the Blue Jays’ 5-2 win. In his past 12 starts, he is 4-5 with a 2.70 ERA and the team is 6-6. Dickey is 7-3 with a 2.43 ERA in 18 career appearances, including 12 starts, against the Yankees. He is 1-0 with a 1.26 ERA in two starts this season.

LF Ben Revere was 3-for-4 with three runs in the Jays’ 9-3 win over the Twins on Thursday. It was his first three-hit game since July 22 against the Rays when he was with the Phillies. He was traded to Toronto on July 31, and after going 0-for-13 with the Blue Jays, he is on a 5-for-7 tear.

LHP Brett Cecil has retired 13 consecutive batters since allowing a single to RF Nelson Cruz in Seattle on July 25. He has not allowed a run in 14 games (13 innings) and has held hitters to a .178 batting average (8-for-45) in that span. He did not pitch Thursday.