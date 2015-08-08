3B Josh Donaldson established a career high with his 30th home run Friday. His previous career best was 29 for the Oakland Athletics last season. Donaldson has 28 of his home runs as a third baseman, the most by a Blue Jay at third base since Troy Glaus connected 33 times in 2006.

RHP Aaron Sanchez served the final game of his three-game suspension for intentionally throwing at Kansas City SS Alcides Escobar Sunday. Sanchez initially was going to appeal but decided not to and began serving the ban Wednesday. Sanchez is 6-4 with a 3.39 ERA in six starts and 11 relief appearances.

RF Jose Bautista has three home runs beyond the ninth inning after hitting the tiebreaking solo home run with one out in the 10th on Friday. The home run was his first in extra innings since getting one July 9, 2011 against RHP Chris Perez in a game against the Cleveland Indians. Bautista also reached 25 home runs for the sixth straight year and his 24 home runs off New York pitching is the most by any major leaguer since the start of the 2010 season.

RHP R.A. Dickey is winless in his last five starts at Yankee Stadium but only because Toronto’s offense had a quiet night. He wound up allowing one earned run and six hits in seven innings and since the All-Star break, Dickey is 3-0 with a 0.99 ERA in five starts.

LHP David Price makes his second start with the Blue Jays Saturday afternoon against the Yankees. He will be hoping his second start of the year against New York goes better than his previous two starts against them. In those games, Price has allowed 16 runs and 22 hits in 4 1/3 innings. “I’ve given up more runs than I’ve gotten outs against the Yankees in my last two starts,” Price said. “I‘m going to throw the ball better tomorrow. I have the utmost confidence in myself to throw the ball the way I‘m capable of throwing it.” Lifetime against the Yankees, Price is 10-7 with a 4.41 ERA in 27 appearances (26 starts). Price made his debut with Toronto Monday against Minnesota when he struck out 11 while allowing a run and three hits in eight innings in a 5-1 win.