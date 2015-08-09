1B Justin Smoak hit his first career grand slam on Saturday and it also was Toronto’s fifth grand slam against the Yankees, but first in 285 games in New York. His sixth inning grand slam was his fourth home run with runners in scoring position. Smoak also came up with first and third in the eighth and bounced into a double play.

INF Munenori Kawasaki was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo.

RHP Aaron Sanchez returned from a three-game suspension for intentionally throwing at Kansas City SS Alcides Escobar last Sunday and threw 12 pitches in a scoreless eighth inning. Since returning from a lat injury July 25, Sanchez has allowed one hit and only two batters to reach base.

DH/1B Edwin Encarnacion had the day off from starting lineup Sunday.

INF Cliff Pennington was traded to Toronto for minor league infielder Dawel Lugo on Saturday morning. Pennington was hitting .237 with one homer and 10 RBIs in 135 at-bats for the Diamondbacks while playing second base, shortstop, third base and left field. “He’s been a huge part of our wins,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said, “coming off the bench and giving us flexibility with double-switches. It’s going to be a big loss for us.” The Diamondbacks promoted IF/OF Jamie Romak from Triple-A Reno to fill the roster vacancy.

INF Cliff Pennington was added to Toronto’s roster Sunday, becoming the sixth player to join the team in a trade since July 27.

LHP David Price turned his sixth scoreless start of the season, allowing three singles and getting seven strikeouts in seven innings on Saturday. Price threw at least 110 pitches for the 10th time and sixth time in his last seven starts. He combined on Toronto’s first shutout in New York since April 26, 2007.