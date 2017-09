Blue Jays RHP Marcus Stroman (knee surgery) threw off a mound Tuesday in Dunedin, Fla., and said he felt “great.” He is scheduled to throw in the bullpen again on Friday.

DH/1B Edwin Encarnacion (sore left middle finger) did not start for the second game in a row for Toronto on Tuesday. Manager John Gibbons said he is considered day-to-day. Encarnacion is on an 11-game hitting streak, batting .400 (16-for-40) with two homers and eight RBIs in that span.