The Blue Jays signed OF Chris Heisey to a minor league deal and assigned him to Triple-A Buffalo for defensive depth.

INF/OF Chris Colabello was 2-for-4 with a three-run homer and four RBIs in the 10-3 win over the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday. He stretched his hit streak to nine games, batting .462 (12-for-26).

RF Jose Bautista was 2-for-4 with a double Wednesday in the 10-3 win over the Oakland Athletics. He extended his hitting streak to eight games 11-for-33 (.333).

LHP Mark Buehrle will make his 23rd start of the season Thursday in the finale of a three-game series against the Oakland Athletics at Rogers Centre. Originally scheduled to pitch Wednesday, he was flipped with RHP R.A. Dickey, who started Wednesday instead to give him an extra day. Although he said he had a bad night last Thursday against the Minnesota Twins, he allowed five hits, one walk and three runs in seven innings to earn the win. He has a win over Oakland this season, going seven innings with eight hits, no walks and one run on July 21. In his career against the A‘s, he is 9-14 with a 3.57 ERA in 33 games (29 starts). Starting May 29, he has made 13 starts and is 7-1 with a 2.31 ERA and three complete games.

DH/1B Edwin Encarnacion (sore left middle finger) did not play for the third game in a row Wednesday but manager John Gibbons said he could be available Thursday for the finale of the three-game series with the Oakland Athletics. He is on an 11-game hitting streak, batting .400 (16-for-40) with two homers and eight RBIs. Gibbons said he did not feel that the injury was serious enough to consider a stint on the disabled list.

Toronto DH/1B Edwin Encarnacion (sore left middle finger) missed his fourth straight game Thursday but was available to pinch hit.

RHP R.A. Dickey allowed six hits, two walks and three runs in six innings in the 10-3 win over the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday for his fourth straight win. He is 4-0 with a 1.49 ERA in six starts since the All-Star break.