OF Chris Heisey has been signed by the Blue Jays to a minor-league deal and assigned to Triple-A Buffalo for defensive depth. The 30-year-old was released by the Los Angeles Dodgers. He batted .154 in 17 games with the Dodgers and .236 in 63 games with Triple-A Oklahoma City.

RHP Drew Hutchison allowed four hits, two walks and two runs while striking out six in seven-plus innings Tuesday in a 4-2 win over the Oakland Athletics. He is 9-1 with a 2.68 ERA in 11 starts at Rogers Centre this season and has won six straight decisions there. He is 2-1 with a 9.00 ERA in 11 starts on the road.

RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery) threw off a mound in Dunedin, Fla., on Tuesday and said it felt “great.” He is scheduled for another bullpen session on Friday. He is trying for a return in September even though he was declared out for the season when surgery was performed in March.

INF/OF Chris Colabello was 3-for-4 with two doubles in the 4-2 win over the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday. He extended his hitting streak to eight games, 10-for-23 (.435).

RF Jose Bautista hit his 27th homer of the season in the fifth inning Tuesday in the 4-2 win over the Oakland Athletics. He has homered in four of his past six games and 20 of his homers have some since June 1. He extended his hitting streak to seven games 9-for-29 (.310).

DH/1B Edwin Encarnacion (sore left middle finger) did not play for the second game in a row Tuesday. He is on an 11-game hitting streak, batting .400 (16-for-40) with two homers and eight RBIs. He has hit in 15 of his past 16 games, batting .356 (21-for-59). He took Sunday off to rest the finger injury that has been nagging him for several days but even with the day off in the schedule Monday, also needed to take off Tuesday. Manager John Gibbons said he is day to day.

Blue Jays DH/1B Edwin Encarnacion (sore left middle finger) missed his third straight game on Wednesday, but a Thursday return is possible.

RHP R.A. Dickey will make his 24th start of the season Wednesday in the middle game of a three-game series with the Oakland Athletics. He flipped in the rotation with LHP Mark Buehrle, who will get an extra day of rest by pitching Thursday. Dickey is 3-1 with a 1.25 ERA in his past six starts. He is 1-0 with a 2.16 ERA in his one start against Oakland this year. He is 3-5 with a 4.16 ERA in 17 career games, including 13 starts, against the Athletics. “We’re just going to give Buehrle an extra day,” manager John Gibbons said. “He was a little beat up the last time out. He’s an old man you know and this time of year it’s not going to hurt him.”