RHP Roberto Osuna earned his 12th consecutive save Thursday in the 4-2 win over the Oakland Athletics. It is the third longest active saves streak in the American League. In the games in which he has a save, his earned-run average is 0.64 over 14 innings.

INF Ryan Goins, playing shortstop Thursday as SS Troy Tulowitzki had a day off, hit a three-run homer in the second inning in a 4-2 win over the Oakland Athletics. It was his fourth homer of the season. His on-base percentage in his past 12 games is .405.

INF/OF Chris Colabello was 0-for-3 in the 4-2 win over the Oakland Athletics on Thursday. It ended his hit streak at nine games, 12-for-26 (.462).

RF Jose Bautista was 0-for-3 Thursday in the 4-2 win over the Oakland Athletics. It snapped his hitting streak at eight games, 11-for-33 (.333).

LHP Mark Buehrle won his fourth straight decision Thursday when he pitched seven-plus innings in a 4-2 win over the Oakland Athletics. In 13 starts since June 1, he has a 2.17 ERA and a 7-1 record. He worked out of a bases loaded jam with none out in the first inning Thursday. The key was a 1-2-3 double play comebacker to Buehrle on a curveball. “I think when he got out of the bases-loaded jam, no out, it really sums him up,” manager John Gibbons said. “He’s got that knack of making a big pitch, something good happens while he’s out there. It’s really tough to knock him out. They may score some runs off him but it’s really tough to knock him out. We’ve seen many a start where he’ll give up some early in the game, the next thing you know he still goes six-seven innings sometimes. We’ve seen that a few times.”

DH/1B Edwin Encarnacion (sore left middle finger) did not play for the fourth game in a row Thursday but manager John Gibbons said he could be available Friday for the opener of the three-game series with the New York Yankees. He is on an 11-game hitting streak, batting .400 (16-for-40) with two homers and eight RBIs.

LHP David Price will make his third start for the Blue Jays and his 24th overall in the opener of a three-game series against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre. He is 2-0 with a 0.60 ERA in his two starts with Toronto after he was acquired in a trade with the Detroit Tigers on July 30. In 28 games (27 starts) in his career against the Yankees, he is 11-7 with a 4.23 ERA.