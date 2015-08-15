RF Jose Bautista hit an RBI double in the three-run third inning on Friday, a 4-3 loss to the New York Yankees. He has nine RBIs in his past nine games. He has 92 hits this season, 50 for extra bases, including 27 homers.

DH/1B Edwin Encarnacion (sore left middle finger) returned to the lineup Friday as designated hitter and was 1-for-2 with a double, a sacrifice fly and a hit by pitch in the 4-3 loss to the New York Yankees. He missed the four previous games. The double extended his hit streak to 12 game, 17-for-42 (.405). He also has reached base in 17 and in those games is batting .361 (22-for-61) with seven doubles, three homers, 11 RBIs and 12 walks.

SS Troy Tulowitzki was 1-for-5 with an RBI Friday in the 4-3 loss to the New York Yankees when he returned to the lineup after being given the day off Thursday. His replacement, INF Ryan Goins, hit a three-run homer in the 4-2 win over Oakland. In his first 15 games with Toronto after arriving in a trade with the Colorado Rockies, he was batting .228 with three homers and eight RBIs. The Blue Jays are 13-1 when he starts.

LHP David Price had a string of 20 consecutive scoreless innings end on a one-out double by 3B Chase Headley in the eighth inning of the 4-3 loss to the New York Yankees on Friday. He allowed 11 hits and three runs in 7 1/3 innings and did not factor in the decision.

RHP Joba Chamberlain was given his release at Triple-A Buffalo on Friday. The Blue Jays signed him to a minor-league contract July 21 after he was released by the Detroit Tigers. He reportedly exercised an opt-out clause in his contract with Toronto. Chamberlain allowed 10 runs (eight earned), nine hits and four walks in five innings over seven innings with Buffalo. The 29-year-old reliever is 25-21 with a 3.82 ERA and seven saves in nine major-league seasons, seven with the New York Yankees and two with the Tigers.

RHP Marco Estrada will make his 25th appearance and 19th start of the season Saturday in the middle game of a three-game series against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre. He is 6-3 with a 2.24 ERA and a .182 opponents’ batting average in his past 10 starts. The team is 7-3 in those games. Estrada held the Yankees to three hits and three walks while striking out six last Sunday in a 2-0 win in New York that completed Toronto’s three-game sweep. He is 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA in three career games (two starts) against the Yankees.