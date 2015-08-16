RHP Drew Hutchison will make his 24th start of the season Sunday in the series finale of a three-game series against the New York Yankees. Hutchison is 9-1 with a 2.68 ERA in 12 starts at home this season and is 2-1 with a 9.00 ERA in 11 starts on the road. He is 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA in one start against the Yankees this season and is 4-4 4.15 ERA in eight career starts against them.

INF Ryan Goins walked in the fifth inning of the 4-1 loss to the New York Yankees on Saturday. He has walked 10 times in his past 14 games after taking 13 walks in his first 74 games this season.

DH/1B Edwin Encarnacion was 2-for-4 with a double on Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the New York Yankees. The double and single extended his hitting streak to 13 games, 19-for-46 (.413). His career best is a 14-game hitting streak. He has reached base in 18 straight games, in which he is batting .369 (24-for-65) with eight doubles, three home runs, 11 RBIs and 12 walks.

RHP La Troy Hawkins allowed an earned run in the eighth inning of the 4-1 loss to the New York Yankees on Saturday. It was the second earned run he has allowed over his last 20 innings.

RHP Mark Lowe did not have a strikeout in his one inning on Saturday in the 4-1 loss to the New York Yankees. That leaves him with 37 strikeouts in his last 26 outings, covering 26 2/3 innings.

LHP David Price will make his next start in Anaheim on Friday against the Los Angeles Angels, as the Blue Jays adjusted their rotation. LHP Mark Buehrle will make his next start on Wednesday at Philadelphia against the Phillies. The adjustment will give Price a start against a team that is competing with the Blue Jays for a possible postseason spot.

RHP Marco Estrada allowed two solo home runs Saturday that accounted for both runs he allowed over six innings in the Blue Jays’ 4-1 loss to the New York Yankees. He had allowed only one home run in his six previous starts. He has allowed two or fewer earned runs in 10 of his last 11 outings. “I wasn’t my usual self,” Estrada said.