3B Josh Donaldson homered twice and drove in four runs in Tuesday night’s 8-5 victory over the Phillies, with his three-run shot in the Jays’ five-run sixth putting Toronto ahead to stay. It was the third multi-homer game of the season for Donaldson, and the sixth of his career. He has 33 homers and an American League-leading 91 RBIs to date. “I‘m in a position in the lineup that can do that,” said Donaldson, who hit second on Tuesday night. “Not saying I‘m the only one that can do that because there are a lot of guys in our lineup that can (produce). But I‘m in a position that I need to come through and I have been able to.” Nobody seems surprised anymore. “I‘m not even going to say he’s in the zone,” Toronto starter R.A. Dickey said. “I feel like that’s how he always plays. He may be perpetually in the zone, I don’t know.”

LHP Mark Buehrle, Wednesday’s starter, beat Oakland in his last start and is 4-0 over his last six outings. He went seven innings and allowed two runs on seven hits against the Athletics, while striking out two and walking two. This marks the 12th time in 16 seasons the 36-year-old Buehrle has won at least 13 games. He is 6-2 with a 3.50 ERA in nine career starts against Philadelphia.

RHP R.A. Dickey took a no-decision Tuesday against Philadelphia, despite yielding five runs and nine hits in four innings. He struck out two and walked two. It was the first time in 21 games a Blue Jays starter allowed more than three earned runs. Dickey, a veteran knuckleballer, surrendered a leadoff homer to Jeff Francoeur in the second, and RBI singles to Cesar Hernandez and Cody Asche in the third and fourth, respectively. Freddy Galvis followed Asche’s hit with a run-scoring triple, and Dickey departed after allowing three straight singles to start the fifth. “I didn’t have a real good one tonight,” Dickey said of his knuckler. “I was kind of fighting it all night.”

CF Ben Revere went 0-for-3 with two walks and a run scored Tuesday against Philadelphia, his first game against his former team since he was traded to the Jays on July 31. Revere, who hit .303 in 335 games over two-plus seasons with the Phillies, is batting just .204 in 16 games for Toronto. “I first started in the American League and I adjusted to it and I went into the National League and I had to get adjusted again,” said Revere, who came to Philadelphia in trade with Minnesota in December 2012. “With me and (shortstop Troy Tulowitzki) going from the National League to the American League it’s definitely a switch. ... It’s always talked about. Tulo has been hitting the ball hard but right at people and I have too. But in this game you have to keep swinging. One hit can turn into two, or turn into three. The home runs will turn into two for him -- not so much for me.”

OF Ezequiel Carrera had his contract selected from Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday, two days after LHP Aaron Loup was optioned there. Carrera, hitting .278 in 71 games for Toronto this season, batted at a .276 clip in 30 games for Buffalo. He went 1-for-4 with a two-run single Tuesday against Philadelphia.