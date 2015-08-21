RHP Bo Schultz entered Wednesday’s game against Philadelphia in relief of LHP Mark Buehrle but was nicked for three runs in the fifth inning, including homers by Andres Blanco and Aaron Altherr. It was a departure for Schultz, who owned a 2.18 ERA entering Wednesday’s game. Ten of his previous 23 outings lasted two innings -- as did Wednesday’s -- and he pitched to a 1.27 ERA in those appearances.

RF Jose Bautista, who went 0-for-4 Wednesday against Philadelphia, is hitless in his past nine at-bats. Twice he hit with men on base, grounding into a double play to end the first inning and striking out on a slider from reliever Luis Garcia in the eighth.

LHP Mark Buehrle saw a personal four-game winning streak end with a 7-4 loss to the Phillies on Wednesday. Buehrle lasted just four innings, his shortest outing since he went 3 1/3 against Detroit on Aug. 10, 2014, and he gave up four runs and seven hits while striking out two. He did not walk a batter. The Phillies nicked him for three runs in the first, on Jeff Francoeur’s sacrifice fly, an RBI single by Darin Ruf and a run-scoring double by Aaron Altherr. Francoeur also hit a solo homer off Buehrle in the third. The veteran nonetheless felt his stuff was fine. “I wish I could have a lot of these nights,” he said. “My location was good. I thought my stuff was better than my last four outings. Just bad luck. ... I had a bad start, but I was making my pitches.”

1B Edwin Encarnacion extended his career-best hitting streak to 16 games with a solo homer in the fifth inning Wednesday in Toronto’s loss to Philadelphia. He has homered in five of his past six games, and he has reached base in his past 21 games.

LHP David Price, who will start Friday in Anaheim, earned a no-decision in his last start, against the Yankees. He is 2-0 with a 1.61 ERA in three outings since the Blue Jays acquired him from Detroit. Price is 4-5 with a 3.73 ERA in 11 career starts against the Angels.