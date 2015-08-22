OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He was ruled out for the rest of the season as of Aug. 21.

3B Josh Donaldson has 33 home runs this season, 21 of which have either tied or given Toronto a lead. Ten of his home runs have come in the first inning, tied for second most in a season in Blue Jays history (Jose Bautista, 12 in 2014; Jose Canseco, 10 in 1998).

RHP Marcus Stroman (torn ACL in left knee) threw to live hitters for the first time Thursday, and will throw a simulated game Monday, during which he’s expected to throw 40 pitches. The Jays are hopeful Stroman can return this year, but will not rush him back.

SS Troy Tulowitzki is hitting .221 (17 for 77) since coming to the Blue Jays in a trade from the Rockies July 28. Despite Tulowitzki’s struggles with the club, Toronto has won 17 of 21 since acquiring him.

LHP David Price gave up two runs on six hits in eight innings Friday against the Angels, improving to 12-4 this season, including 3-0 in four starts since joining the Blue Jays in a July 30 trade from Detroit. He struck out nine, including CF Mike Trout twice, and walked only one. Because of two scheduled off-days in the past week, Price was throwing on six days rest. “I know my fastball is good, but whenever you have that extra rest, that’s when guys tend to fall in love with their fastball,” said Price, who hit 97 mph on the radar gun Friday. “I’ve definitely done that before just because I felt that strong with it. But tonight I went out there and just threw my game, mixed in all my pitches. I executed some really good changeups, some really good cutters and a couple curveballs as well. That’s what I wanted to focus on, and not just throw fastballs.”

RHP Marco Estrada will start Saturday against the Angels. Estrada has won three of his last four starts, the only loss coming last week to the Yankees. He is 0-0 with a 5.14 ERA in one career start against the Angels.