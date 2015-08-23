3B Josh Donaldson became the first major leaguer to reach 100 RBIs this season. He drove in a career-high six runs with a three-run homer, a two-run single and a run-scoring double in Saturday night’s 15-3 rout of the Angels. Donaldson, who finished 4-for-5 and scored three times, has 34 home runs, tying him with Orioles 1B Chris Davis for second place in the major leagues. The 100 RBIs also established a personal best, surpassing the 98 RBIs he amassed last year with the Oakland Athletics.

RF Jose Bautista ended an 0-for-16 slump Saturday night. Bautista went 3-for-5, scored twice, drove in two runs, tripled and struck out twice in a 15-3 rout of the Angels. He ranks fourth in the American League with 84 RBIs.

DH Edwin Encarnacion extended his career-best hitting streak to 18 games Saturday night. He began the second inning with a double over the glove of Angels LF David Murphy and finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs and one run. Encarnacion’s streak is the longest active one in the major leagues. The 10-year veteran also has reached base in 23 successive games, during which he is batting .353 (30-for-85) with nine doubles, five home runs and 16 RBIs.

RHP R.A. Dickey will seek his fifth consecutive victory Sunday when he faces the Angels. Since he began his winning streak on July 23, the knuckleballer has allowed 11 earned runs, 35 hits and 10 walks while collecting 25 strikeouts in six starts covering 40 1/3 innings. Distorting the statistics is his last start, when he allowed five runs and nine hits in four innings and received no-decision Tuesday night in the Blue Jays’ 8-5 win over the Phillies. Dickey will make his 26th start of the season, tying him for the most in the major leagues.

RHP Marco Estrada posted his fourth victory in five decisions Saturday night. Estrada conceded three runs and five hits, two of which were home runs, but yielded no walks and collected four strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings against the Angels. After an 0-3 start this season, Estrada has gone 11-4.

LF Ben Revere continues to torment the Angels. Revere went 2-for-4, scored three runs and drove in a fourth by walking with the bases loaded in Saturday night’s 15-3 rout. In two games of the series in Anaheim, Revere is batting .667 (6-for-9) with a double, two RBIs, three runs, a walk and a strikeout.