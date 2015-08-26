OF Michael Saunders was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL, clearing a spot on the Blue Jays’ 40-man roster for newly acquired RHP Donn Roach. Saunders was recently ruled out for the season due to a bone bruise in his left knee.

RHP Donn Roach was claimed by Blue Jays off waivers from the Reds. Cincinnati acquired him off waivers from the Cubs last month. In a combined 22 Triple-A starts this year, Roach is 9-6 with a 3.50 ERA. Roach, 25, made one start for the Cubs this season, allowing four earned runs and eight hits in 3 1/3 innings. In 17 major-league appearances for the Cubs and Padres, Roach is 1-1 with a 5.35 ERA. He has walked 16 and fanned 18 in 33 2/3 innings.

RHP Marcus Stroman, who has missed the entire season with a torn left ACL, had no issues with the knee following a simulated game Monday. Stroman will throw another simulated game Friday.