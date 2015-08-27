RHP Donn Roach was claimed off waivers from Cincinnati and he’ll join Triple-A Buffalo this week. Roach started the season with the Chicago Cubs organization before going to Cincinnati. He was 2-4 with a 6.00 ERA in seven Triple-A starts for Louisville. The Blue Jays moved OF Michael Saunders to the 60-day disabled list to make a spot on the 40-man roster for Roach.

RHP Marcus Stroman, who threw a simulated game Monday, came through it fine and is slated to throw another one Friday. Stroman has missed the entire season with a torn left ACL. It may be tough for him to make many rehab starts through as the minor league season is winding down. Still manager John Gibbons isn’t writing off Stroman pitching for the Jays this season. “That was kind of his goal,” Gibbons said. “His comment after he got hurt was he’ll be back in September.”

LHP Mark Buehrle allowed five runs Tuesday, the most since he allowed eight in a May 1 start at Cleveland. He’s still 5-2 with a 3.29 ERA over his last nine starts, but he didn’t feel like he pitched well Tuesday. “I pitched like crap tonight,” he said. “The guys picked me up. Good thing about being a team game. Thankful I got through six innings. I was thinking there in the fourth inning I was going to be taken out shortly.”

DH Edwin Encarnacion extended his hitting streak to 20 games when he opened the sixth inning with a solo home run to left. The hitting streak is the longest active in the majors and the fourth longest by any player this season. Encarnacion is a .405 hitter during the streak, going 30 for 74. He’s also reached safely in 25-straight games.

SS Troy Tulowitzki tied the game at 5 in the ninth and collected his 31st multi-hit game on the season in the process. Tulowitzki went 3-for-5 and has now hit safely in seven of his last eight games.