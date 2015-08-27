1B Justin Smoak continued to feast on former teammate Colby Lewis. Smoak, who was a first-round pick of the Rangers in 2008, went 1-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs against Lewis. Smoak is now a 7-for-16 in his career against Lewis with two home runs and eight RBIs. Smoak also matched his season high with three hits.

RHP Roberto Osuna wasn’t needed Wednesday, but he still has a place on the American League leaderboard. Osuna has converted 15-straight saves, which is tied with injured Boston closer Koji Uehara for the longest-active streak in the AL. The last blown save for Osuna came April 27. The 15 saves for Osuna are also the most by a pitcher before turning 21 since Terry Forster had 29 for the 1972 Chicago White Sox.

RHP Marcus Stroman is tentatively set to make his first rehab start Sept. 2 for Class A Lansing. If all goes well in that outing he’ll move to Triple-A Buffalo for a Sept. 7 start. Stroman has missed the entire season after tearing his left ACL in the offseason.

RF Jose Bautista went 0-for-1 but he did score twice and walk four times. The four walks for Bautista, of which three came against Texas starter Colby Lewis, matched a career high. He’s done it three times now, with the last one coming June 20, 2014, against Cincinnati.

DH Edwin Encarnacion extended his hitting streak to 21 games in style. Encarnacion was 0-for-3 going into the sixth inning before hitting a grand slam to extend his career high hitting streak. Manager John Gibbons thinks the streak has been overlooked somewhat. “You don’t hear a lot about it,” he said. “He’s just plodding along, delivering. That’s part of the fact that the big year that (Josh) Donaldson’s had. And (Jose) Bautista’s heating up. And then the addition of (Troy) Tulowitzki. He can kind of sneak under the radar.”