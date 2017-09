RHP Drew Hutchison (12-2, 5.06 ERA) will return to the Blue Jays’ rotation Saturday to start against Tigers RHP Buck Farmer (0-2, 7.80) in the second game of the three-game series. Hutchison missed the Blue Jays’ eight-game road trip when he was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo, where he made one start and was 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA.

RHP Marcus Stroman (knee surgery) threw 51 pitches in a simulated game at Dunedin, Fla., Friday and will pitch for Class A Lansing on Wednesday.