1B/OF Danny Dorn was claimed off waivers by Toronto on Friday. Dorn, designated for assignment Monday, was 5-for-30 in 23 games in two stints with the Diamondbacks this season.

C Josh Thole was optioned to Rookie Bluefield after the 5-3 win over the Detroit Tigers on Friday to make room on the 25-man roster for RHP Drew Hutchison, who was to be recalled Saturday to start against the Tigers. Thole was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Aug. 23 so that he could resume his role as personal catcher for knuckleballer RHP R.A. Dickey. It was his second stint with Toronto and he will be recalled for September. He was 0-for-2 Friday and is batting .226 with the Blue Jays.

3B Josh Donaldson homered in the third inning on Friday in the 5-3 win over the Detroit Tigers. It was his 11th home run and his 34th RBI in his past 26 games. He has an AL-leading 102 RBIs.

RHP Drew Hutchison (12-2, 5.06 ERA) will return to the Blue Jays’ rotation Saturday to start against Tigers RHP Buck Farmer (0-2, 7.80) in the second game of the three-game series. Hutchison missed the Blue Jays’ eight-game road trip when he was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo, where he made one start and was 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA.

RHP Drew Hutchison will make his 25th start of the season and his first for the Blue Jays since Aug. 16 -- when he pitched 6 2/3 innings in a 3-1 win over the New York Yankees -- on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers at Rogers Centre. This will be Hutchison’s fifth consecutive start at home, where he is 10-1 with a 2.57 ERA in 13 starts. He is 2-1 with a 9.00 ERA in 11 road starts. He missed the team’s last road trip by design. He was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo as the Blue Jays shortened their rotation to four to take advantage of three days off in the schedule. He made one start with Buffalo, allowing three hits that included a home run and two runs over four innings as he took the loss. In his past four home starts, he is 3-0 with a 3.42 ERA. He is 0-1 with a 3.86 ERA in two career starts against the Tigers, both at Comerica Park. C Josh Thole was optioned to Rookie Bluefield after the 5-3 win over the Detroit Tigers on Friday to make room for Hutchison, who was to be recalled Saturday to make the start.

RHP Marcus Stroman (knee surgery) threw 51 pitches in a simulated game at Dunedin, Fla., Friday and will pitch for Class A Lansing on Wednesday.

RHP Marcus Stroman (left knee surgery) threw 51 pitches in a simulated game at Dunedin, Fla., on Friday. He is slated to pitch next Wednesday for Class A Lansing as he tries to return to the majors during September with the possibility of making starts. When he was injured in spring training, it appeared that his season was over.

DH/1B Edwin Encarnacion hit an RBI double in the first inning on Friday in the 5-3 win over the Detroit Tigers to extend his hit streak to a career-high 23 games. He was 1-for-2 for the game with two walks and is 33-for-85 (.388) with 11 doubles, seven homers and 25 RBIs during the streak. The streak is the longest in the majors this season. It is the fifth-longest hitting streak in franchise history. He has reached base in 28 straight games and has at least one RBI in six consecutive games.