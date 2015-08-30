FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
August 30, 2015 / 8:12 PM / 2 years ago

Toronto Blue Jays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

1B Justin Smoak reached base five times in the 15-1 win over the Detroit Tigers on. He had three walks and two doubles. It is the second time in his career that he has reached base safely five times. He also did it Aug. 3, 2013, at Baltimore.

LHP Mark Buehrle will make his 26th start of the season Sunday in the finale of a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers.

DH/1B Edwin Encarnacion hit three home runs and equaled the club record with nine RBIs Saturday.

SS Troy Tulowitzki was dropped to fifth in the lineup after leading off since joining Toronto in a July 28 trade with the Colorado Rockies.

LF Ben Revere had four hits Saturday to tie his career high.

LF Ben Revere started in the leadoff spot Sunday for the first time since joining the Blue Jays in July 31 trade with the Philadelphia Phillies. He entered Sunday on a nine-game hitting streak.

