3B Josh Donaldson drove in two runs with his first triple of the season Monday in the 4-2 loss to the Cleveland Indians. He finished August with 35 RBIs to tie DH/1B Edwin Encarnacion for the club record for one month. Encarnacion also had 35 RBIs in August.

INF Ryan Goins was 2-for-4 in the 4-2 loss to the Cleveland Indians on Monday to extend his hit streak for a career-best 10 games. He is batting .452 (14-for-31) in that span.

DH/1B Edwin Encarnacion was 2-for-4 with a double in the 4-2 loss Monday to the Cleveland Indians to extend his career-best hit streak to 26 games, longest in the majors this season He is batting .412 (40-for-97) with 12 doubles, 11 homers, 12 walks and 35 RBIs. He had a streak of eight straight games with at least one RBI for a total of 24 end on Monday. He has reached base safely in 31 straight games. He was named American League Player of the Week. The 35 RBIs in August was a Blue Jays club record for one month, tied with 3B Josh Donaldson, who had two RBIs Monday to also reach 35 in August.

SS Troy Tulowitzki doubled in the fourth inning Monday to extend his hit streak to four games. He is 4-for-15 (.267) in that span.

LHP David Price lost for the first time at Rogers Centre Monday when the Cleveland Indians defeated the Blue Jays 4-2. He allowed three runs and struck out nine in seven innings. He is 4-1 in six starts with the Blue Jays after arriving in a July 30 trade with the Detroit Tigers. He is 8-1 in 11 career starts at Rogers Centre. He has 50 strikeouts with the Blue Jays, the most by a pitcher in his first six starts with Toronto.

RHP Marco Estrada will make his 22nd start of the season and his 28th appearance overall Tuesday in the middle game of a three-game series with the Cleveland Indians. In his past six starts, he is 4-2 with a 2.23 earned-run average. He is 5-4 with a 2.97 ERA in 13 games, including 10 starts, at Rogers Centre this season. He has never faced the Indians in his career.

LHP Brett Cecil pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning Monday in the 4-2 loss to the Cleveland Indians. He extended his scoreless streak to 19 1/3 innings and has retired 28 of the past 32 batters he has faced.